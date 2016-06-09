BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Sandnes Sparebank :
* Says according to preliminary results, the company's rights issue has been oversubscribed by about 18.1 pct
* Had received subscriptions for a total of 18.8 million new equity certificates
* Subscription price was 22.00 Norwegian crowns ($2.72) per equity certificate
* Offering consisted on 15.9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0945 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: