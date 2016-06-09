June 9 Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says according to preliminary results, the company's rights issue has been oversubscribed by about 18.1 pct

* Had received subscriptions for a total of 18.8 million new equity certificates

* Subscription price was 22.00 Norwegian crowns ($2.72) per equity certificate

* Offering consisted on 15.9 million shares