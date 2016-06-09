BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%)
June 9 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Sale of Brazil business receives reg approval
* Transaction was unanimously approved by Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defence (Brazil's competition agency) and official publication of this decision is expected to be on or before 14 June 2016
* Bradesco and HSBC plan to complete transaction early in July
* Transaction is expected to decrease group risk weighted assets by around $37bn and increase group's common equity tier 1 ratio by c.65bps
* Transaction is expected to decrease group risk weighted assets by around $37bn and increase group's common equity tier 1 ratio by c.65bps

* HSBC plans to maintain a presence in brazil to serve large corporate clients with respect to their international needs
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion