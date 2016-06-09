BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%)
June 9 Victoria Park AB :
* Issues corporate bonds for 600 million Swedish crowns ($74.01 million)
* Bonds have a maturity of 4 years
* Bond loan interest is annual Stibor 3m + 4.50 percent
* Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Danske Bank A/S are financial advisors to bond issue
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1065 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion