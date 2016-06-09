BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Sagax AB :
* Issues five-year bond loan in euros
* Issued unsecured five-year bond loan of 30 million euros ($34.19 million) within a frame amount of 100 million euros
* Bond matures in 2021 with floating interest rate of EURIBOR (6 months) + 4.70 percentage points
* Bond loan has been directed to institutional investors Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8775 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: