* Issues five-year bond loan in euros

* Issued unsecured five-year bond loan of 30 million euros ($34.19 million) within a frame amount of 100 million euros

* Bond matures in 2021 with floating interest rate of EURIBOR (6 months) + 4.70 percentage points

