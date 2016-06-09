BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Majestic Wine Plc :
* Announces results of a full review of group's remuneration policies and incentives
* Long term incentive plan ("LTIP") will be introduced to all employees from store manager level upwards, post announcement of group's full year results
* Launching a new Majestic Wine share incentive plan ( "SIP")
* New bonus scheme has been introduced for all employees, standardising bonus potential and measurement across group
* A deferral mechanism of 50% of executive directors' bonuses has been put in place in line with best practice
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29