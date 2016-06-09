BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Stenprop Ltd :
* FY eur1.67 EPRA NAV per share
* 10.41 cents diluted adjusted EPRA earnings per share
* 4.70 cents final dividend per share
* FY headline earnings for period of 9.58 cents per share (2015: 8.20 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: