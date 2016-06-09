BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Fastator publ AB :
* Konland AB divests properties Gladan 6 & 7 in Kungsholmen
* Properties are divested at underlying property value of 283 million Swedish crowns ($34.90 million)
* Properties were sold to Tobin Properties AB (publ) and Fridhem Fastighetsutveckling Stockholm AB
* Fastator owns 49 pct of Konland AB Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1082 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: