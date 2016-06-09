June 9 Fastator publ AB :

* Konland AB divests properties Gladan 6 & 7 in Kungsholmen

* Properties are divested at underlying property value of 283 million Swedish crowns ($34.90 million)

* Properties were sold to Tobin Properties AB (publ) and Fridhem Fastighetsutveckling Stockholm AB

* Fastator owns 49 pct of Konland AB Source text for Eikon:

