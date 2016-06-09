BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
June 9 USU Software AG :
* Announces merger of SecurIntegration GmbH with USU subsidiary Aspera GmbH
* Merger is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1UFoKJu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: