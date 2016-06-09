BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
June 9 Finansinspektionen:
* Roskva Holding increases stake from 0 to 1.2 million shares in MSC Group AB, representing stake of 8 percent shares in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: