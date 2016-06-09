June 9 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Reaffirms FY 2016 revenue guidance provided on April 27,
for estimated revenue to be in a range of $8.075 to $8.225
billion
* Now estimates FY income (GAAP) to be in a range of $0.59
to $0.65 per share
* Continues to estimate FY adjusted earnings in a range of
$1.06 to $1.10 per share
* Company continues to estimate sales for Q2 of $2.01-$2.06
billion; estimates income on GAAP basis to be $0.12-$0.15/share
Source text: (1.usa.gov/28mRePI)
