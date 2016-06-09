June 9 Lehman Brothers Holdings :

* Announced percentage recovery to be distributed on june 16, to holders of allowed claims against lbhi, affiliated debtors

* Aggregate 10th distribution to unsecured creditors pursuant to confirmed chapter 11 plan will total approximately $2.8 billion

* Cumulatively through tenth distribution, lehman's total distributions to unsecured creditors will amount to about $109.8 billion