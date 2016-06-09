BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:
June 9 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Says receives multi-million Swedish crown order for delivery to customers in Denmark
* End user customer is a company in forefront of communications and logistic solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise 75.4 million yen in total, with subscription date on May 19 and payment date on May 26