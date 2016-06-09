June 9 Elekta AB says:

* Reconfirms target to reach an EBITA margin of 20 percent by fiscal year 2017/18.

* Says cost reductions of SEK 700 million, with full effect in fiscal year 2017/18, are expected to be met as planned.

* Says net working capital to sales ratio is already below five percent target.

* For the first half of fiscal year 2016/2017, company expects off negative revenue effect of SEK 500 million due to change to producing to order, and therefore a weak result for first half of year.