Some euro zone banks "in denial" about bad loans -ECB's Nouy
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
June 9 Time Out Group Ltd IPO-TIME.L
* 90 mln stg capital raise and proposed admission to trading on AIM
* Based on issue price, market capitalisation of group on admission to trading on AIM ("admission") will be 195 million stg
* Liberum Capital Limited is acting as nominated adviser and sole bookrunner to company
* Admission and commencement of dealings in ordinary shares under ticker "TMO.L" are expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. On 14 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: