BRIEF-Rapala considers issuance of a hybrid bond
* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND
June 9 Atria Oyj :
* Acquires 70 percent of Kaivon Liha Kaunismaa
* Annual net sales is expected to increase by about 40 million euros ($45.4 million)
* Trade is due to be completed during Q3 2016
* Says it will sell 1,200 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its wholly owned unit SMO-MDS Co Ltd to EP-SOGO Co Ltd, at undisclosed price