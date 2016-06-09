Some euro zone banks "in denial" about bad loans -ECB's Nouy
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
June 9 Sagax Ab
* Sells properties in Finland for SEK 455 million.
* Buyer is Trophi Fastighets AB.
* Properties consists of 44.000 square meter rental area which generates rental income of SEK 33 million a year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: