BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
June 9 Fitch on Connecticut
* Fitch Rates Connecticut's GO 2016C Bank Bonds 'AA-'; outlook stable
* Remains unclear whether state has succeeded in fully aligning its budget to potential future economic and revenue performance
* Stable outlook at 'AA-' rating level reflects view that recent state corrective actions have primarily been structural in nature Source text for Eikon:
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals