UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Boeing Co:
* Boeing names new leader in South Carolina, additional organization changes streamline 787 program
* Joan Robinson-Berry will assume leadership of Boeing South Carolina (BSC), succeeding Beverly Wyse
* Announced changes to further integrate the North Charleston site into the overall 787 program
* Beverly Wyse named President for Shared Services Group, company's unit that provides common internal services
* 787 program will streamline 787 production system under leadership of Mark Jenks, 787 program Vice President and General Manager Further company coverage:
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)