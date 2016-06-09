UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Ipsen Sa
* Ipsen successfully issues inaugural eur300 million 7-year notes
* Notes mature on june 16, 2023 and pay interest at an annual rate of 1.875%.
* Transaction was more than 4 times over-subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)