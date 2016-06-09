Australia shares tick lower as gloomy banks undermine gains in materials
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
June 9 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust :
* Files for mixed-shelf offering; amount not disclosed - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1TY2GHN Further company coverage:
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME