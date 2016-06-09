June 9 S&P On Alaska:

* Alaska debt ratings placed on creditwatch negative due to persistent structural budget deficits

* Creditwatch placement indicates that we may lower Alaska's credit rating if state policymakers defer adopting fiscal reforms

* Ratings reflect view that, although state is in midst of grappling with large general fund operating deficits, it continues to have very strong credit quality Source - bit.ly/1UpSJTi Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)