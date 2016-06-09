UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports results of Phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRX003, demonstrating target engagement of the novel anti-MCAM antibody for inflammatory diseases
* All doses of PRX003 found to be safe and well tolerated
* Data from this study is expected in second half of 2017
* Neutralization of TH17 cells of greater than 95 percent
* Statistically significant dose-dependent duration of MCAM downregulation observed at PRX003 exposure levels that saturate MCAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)