UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Biglari Capital
* Says on June 8, it delivered a letter to Air T Inc demanding production of certain of co's books and records - SEC filing
* Biglari Capital says it has concerns regarding potential mismanagement of Air T Inc in connection with certain decisions made and deals entered by co
* Biglari capital owns 13.9 percent stake in Air T Inc as of June 8 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1YcNOu4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)