June 9 Biglari Capital

* Says on June 8, it delivered a letter to Air T Inc demanding production of certain of co's books and records - SEC filing

* Biglari Capital says it has concerns regarding potential mismanagement of Air T Inc in connection with certain decisions made and deals entered by co

* Biglari capital owns 13.9 percent stake in Air T Inc as of June 8 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1YcNOu4)