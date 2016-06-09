June 9 Sun Communities Inc

* On June 3, units of operating partnership entered into a master credit facility agreement

* Pursuant to credit agreement, Regions Bank loaned a total of $338.0 million under a senior secured credit facility

* Credit agreement comprised of two ten-year term loans in the amount of $300.0 million and $38.0 million, respectively

* $300.0 million term loan bears interest at 3.69 pct/year, $38.0 million term loan bears interest at 3.67 pct per year for blended rate of 3.688 pct/year