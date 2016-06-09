BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt presents new data from 44-week open label extension of company-sponsored H.P. Acthar gel trial in lupus
* Findings support advancement of confirmatory trial in lupus population
* Mallinckrodt plans to begin company-sponsored study later this year
* Patients continuing to receive acthar in open label phase maintained improvements seen in blinded phase
* Patients switching to therapy from placebo experienced changes in disease activity measures versus those receiving acthar in double-blind study phase
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.