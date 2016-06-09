BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Ralph Lauren Corp
* Names Jane Nielsen chief financial officer
* Jeffrey Kuster has been named group president for Americas.
* Ralph Lauren Corp says Robert Madore will remain with Ralph Lauren through September 30, 2016 to facilitate a seamless CFO transition
* In addition to all finance functions, Nielsen will oversee store operations, procurement, IT, and investor relations
* Jane Nielsen's appointment is effective September 6, 2016
Nielsen was most recently at Coach Inc, where she was executive vice president and chief financial officer
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.