BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 Wendys Co
* Says announced today that additional malicious cyber activity has recently been discovered in some franchise-operated restaurants
* Says company has disabled malware where it has been detected
* Says latest action is result of co's continuing investigation into unusual credit card activity at some Wendy's restaurants
* Reports indicate that payment cards used legitimately at wendy's may have been used fraudulently elsewhere
* Additional 50 franchise restaurants were also suspected of experiencing, or had been found to have, other cybersecurity issues
* Malware used by attackers is highly sophisticated in nature and extremely difficult to detect
* To date, there has been no indication in ongoing investigation that any company-operated restaurants were impacted by this activity.
* In this continued investigation, co recently discovered a variant of malware, similar in nature to original, but different in execution
* Malware has been discovered on some franchise restaurants' pos systems
* Upon detecting new variant of malware in recent days, has already disabled it in all franchise restaurants where it has been discovered
* Attackers used remote access tool to target POS system that, as of May 11 announcement, company believed had not been affected
* Company continues to work aggressively with its experts and Federal law enforcement to continue its investigation
* Malware discovered on some franchise restaurants' POS systems; no. of franchise restaurants impacted now expected to be higher than 300 restaurants implicated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.