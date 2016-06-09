BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 ScripsAmerica Inc
* On June 7 federal agents executed search warrant for records of Main Avenue Pharmacy related to securing, filling, billing, delivery of prescriptions
* Subpoena was served calling for records not present at Main Avenue premises
* Documents sought were stated to be evidence of potential violations of Federal law
* Is evaluating subpoena and intends to fully cooperate in investigation Source text : (1.usa.gov/1teFhuT ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.