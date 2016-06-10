June 9 Interoil Corp :

* Interoil to proceed with shareholder meeting as scheduled

* Encourages shareholders to vote white proxy as recommended by board for all of interoil's director nominees

* Urges shareholders to discard any proxy sent to them by Phil Mulacek.

* Says board has reviewed Mulacek's resolutions and determined that they are not in best interest of Interoil or its shareholders

