Australia shares tick lower as gloomy banks undermine gains in materials
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
June 9 (Reuters) -
* On the exchangeable bond, books are covered at the mid-point, pricing and timing to follow in due course- Bookrunner (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME