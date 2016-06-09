BRIEF-Rapala considers issuance of a hybrid bond
* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND
June 9 Boyner Perakende
* Secures $90 million syndicated loan with 5 years maturity and 2 years grace period
* To pay short term debts with the credit
* The loan is secured with the participation Turkey and Qatar based banks
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND
* Says it will sell 1,200 shares (a 100 percent stake) of its wholly owned unit SMO-MDS Co Ltd to EP-SOGO Co Ltd, at undisclosed price