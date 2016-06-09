BRIEF-Ericsson wins mobile network order from 3 Scandinavia
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson:
June 9 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Will be led by a new management board as of 9 June, date of this year's annual general meeting
* CEO function will be assumed by Arndt Krienen
* Sven-Christian Frank, previously director of asset management at Adler, has been newly appointed to management board as of 9 June 2016
* Relocation of corporate headquarters to Berlin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pallinghurst has not engaged with company with respect to unsolicited offer and as such independent board is reviewing unsolicited offer with its advisers