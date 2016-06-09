BRIEF-Brighter Q1 pre-tax loss SEK 3.0 million
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 7.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 9 FDA:
* FDA targets unlawful internet sales of illegal prescription medicines during International Operation Pangea IX
* Took action this week against 4,402 websites that illegally sell potentially dangerous, unapproved prescription drugs to U.S. Consumers
* Sent complaints to domain registrars for suspension of 4,402 websites, including 110 websites that sell chemical 2,4-dinitrophenol as weight-loss product
* Also issued warning letters to operators of 53 websites illegally offering unapproved, misbranded prescription drug products for sale to consumers
* FDA inspectors, other federal agencies, screened, seized illegal drug products received through International Mail Facilities
* Screenings resulted in detention of 797 parcels which, if found in violation of Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, will be destroyed
* Preliminary findings from screening show consumers purchased unapproved drug products to treat depression, narcolepsy, high cholesterol, glaucoma, asthma Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XSzs1M
* TO MODERNISE BCG DEPARTMENT AND INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF ONKO BCG PREPARATIONS