BRIEF- Medical System Network announces business alliance with Okura Information System
* Says it plans a business alliance with Okura Information System Co Ltd
June 9 Darty Plc
* Régis Schultz will from today cease his role as managing director of Darty France
* Schultz will remain as group chief executive of Darty Plc and will be based in London
* Benoît Jaubert, currently commercial director at Darty France appointed managing director of Darty France with immediate effect
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share