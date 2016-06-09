BRIEF- Medical System Network announces business alliance with Okura Information System
* Says it plans a business alliance with Okura Information System Co Ltd
June 9 Sabaf Spa :
* Signs agreement for purchase of a 70 percent stake in ARC Srl
* Price for 70 percent stake in ARC Srl is 4.8 million euros ($5.44 million)
* The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June
* ARC Srl is manufacturer of burners for professional cooking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans a business alliance with Okura Information System Co Ltd
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage: