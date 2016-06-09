UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 (Reuters)
* Seven & I Holdings' U.S. convenience store unit is expected to post a record-high annual operating profit of $682.6 million in 2016 - Nikkei
* 7-Eleven, which operates about 8,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada, plans to add 200 new locations this year - Nikkei
* 7-Eleven's capital expenditures are budgeted at around $1.65 billion for this year , up by roughly $300 million from a year earlier - Nikkei
* Although strong yen will erode value of 7-Eleven's earnings to its parent company, Seven & I forecasts growth in both sales and profit this FY- NIKKEI Source - (s.nikkei.com/1UpKOW2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)