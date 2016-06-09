Australia shares tick lower as gloomy banks undermine gains in materials
May 19 Australian shares eased on Friday and logged their steepest weekly fall since Novembe as weakness in bank stocks offset gains in materials.
June 9 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp
* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. Announces implementation of dividend reinvestment plan
* Plan allows shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends into additional class a non-voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HOIST FINANCE ISSUES EUR 80 MILLION TIER 2 DEBT UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME