UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 S&P On Chesapeake
* Chesapeake energy corp. Downgraded to 'sd' from 'ccc' on exchange offer
* View exchanges as distressed because investors are receiving less than original promise and the company is currently holding
* Believe Chesapeake will continue to execute further exchanges of their debt Source text (bit.ly/1rf919O)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)