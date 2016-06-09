BRIEF-Moody's says Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
June 9 Monster Digital Inc IPO-MTER.O
* Shares of common stock and warrants, have been approved for listing on Nasdaq capital market under the symbols "MSDI" and "MSDIW" Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UpT2xo) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Moody's- Portugal's economic recovery supports credit profile; challenges include high government debt
* Bitcoin's size accounts for popularity among cybercriminals