UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31 points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 9 Sophiris Bio Inc :
* Sophiris Bio reports successful results from completed phase 2a study of Topsalysin in localized prostate cancer
* One-Time administration of Topsalysin was well tolerated with no serious adverse events and no new safety signals being reported
* Results support advancing Topsalysin into a phase 2 study to confirm dose and optimize delivery
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES