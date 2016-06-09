BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Dynegy Inc -
* Dynegy's Hennepin power station transitions to PJM
* Executed agreements to move vast majority of Dynegy's Hennepin power station's energy and capacity to PJM market from MISO
* Per agreement, 260 megawatts (MW) of Hennepin's 290 MW capacity will be available for sale into PJM effective June 1, 2017
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.