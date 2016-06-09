June 9 Dynegy Inc -

* Dynegy's Hennepin power station transitions to PJM

* Executed agreements to move vast majority of Dynegy's Hennepin power station's energy and capacity to PJM market from MISO

* Per agreement, 260 megawatts (MW) of Hennepin's 290 MW capacity will be available for sale into PJM effective June 1, 2017