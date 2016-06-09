BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 9 J C Penney Company Inc
* J C Penney announces pricing of offering of senior secured notes
* Notes were priced at 100 pct of face amount for a yield to maturity of 5.875 pct
* Priced its private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct senior secured notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.