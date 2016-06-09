BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES
June 9 Dana Holding Corp
* On June 9, 2016, co entered into a revolving credit and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Revolving credit facility has a five-year term and matures in june 2021
Revolving credit facility has a five-year term and matures in june 2021

Availability under credit facility will be in aggregate amount of $500 million
Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.