BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 Deutsche Bank:
* Closes placement of 6.27 percent of Inmobiliaria Colonial SA at 0.67 euro ($0.76) per share, for a total of 134.0 million euros on behalf of Inmobiliaria Espacio Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.