June 10 Airbus Group :

* Airbus Group completes sale of Dassault Aviation shares and successfully issues exchangeable bond

* 1.33 million Dassault Aviation shares sold, around 62 pct to institutional investors and 38 pct to Dassault Aviation

* Simultaneous issue of a 1,077.9 million euro zero coupon bond due 2021 exchangeable into Dassault Aviation shares at a premium of 37.5% above the sale price of the shares

* Total gross proceeds of 2,379 million euro from the combined transactions

* Sale price determined in the bookbuilt offering to institutional investors was 950 euro per share, with settlement expected to occur on or around 14 June 2016. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)