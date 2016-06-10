June 10 Viking Supply Ships AB :

* Says Norseman Offshore AS has filed application for bankruptcy against the company's unit, VSS A/S, with Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen

* Parties have been in discussions for several months as part of overall financial restructuring of group

* VSS A/S will continue to pursue process to achieve restructuring of its debts as further described in annual report for 2015

* Petition for bankruptcy is made on basis of unpaid hire in aggregate amount of about $2.5 million