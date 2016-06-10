BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
June 10 Viking Supply Ships AB :
* Says Norseman Offshore AS has filed application for bankruptcy against the company's unit, VSS A/S, with Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen
* Parties have been in discussions for several months as part of overall financial restructuring of group
* VSS A/S will continue to pursue process to achieve restructuring of its debts as further described in annual report for 2015
* Petition for bankruptcy is made on basis of unpaid hire in aggregate amount of about $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information