June 10 Det norske :

* Det norske oljeselskap has entered into an agreement with BP to merge with BP Norway through a share purchase transaction

* "The transaction will significantly strengthen the combined company's operations, cost efficiency and growth potential, enabling the company to initiate dividend payment"

* The company will be named Aker BP and will be headquartered at Fornebuporten, Norway, with Aker ASA (Aker) and BP as main industrial shareholders

* Aker BP will be jointly owned by Aker ASA (40%), BP (30%) and other Det norske shareholders (30%)

* As part of the transaction, Det norske will issue 135.1 million shares based on NOK 80 per share to BP as compensation for all shares in BP Norge, including assets, a tax loss carry forward of USD 267 million (nominal after-tax value) and a net cash position of USD 178 million

* In parallel, Aker will acquire 33.8 million shares from BP at the same share price to achieve the agreed-upon ownership structure

* Based on issuanse of 135.1 million new Det norske share for BPs assets in Norways the deal has a share value of about 10.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 bln)

* "We have been in close dialogue with Folketrygdfondet, Det norske's second-largest shareholder, which supports the transaction," says Øyvind Eriksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors in Det norske

* The transaction will strengthen Det norske's balance sheet and is credit accretive through a 35% reduction in net interest-bearing debt per barrel of oil equivalent of reserves

* Aker BP aims to introduce a quarterly dividend policy. The first dividend payment is planned for the fourth quarter of 2016, conditional upon the approval of creditors

* The combined company will hold an estimated 723 million barrels of oil equivalent P50 reserves, with a 2015 joint production of approximately 122,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* "The company has potential to reach a production above 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023," says Karl Johnny Hersvik, Chief Executive Officer of Det norske

* Øyvind Eriksen will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors and Karl Johnny Hersvik Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)