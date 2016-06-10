June 10 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* FY 2015/16 consolidated net income 10 million euros
($11.30 million)versus 5 million euros year ago
* FY net interest and lease income was 284 million euros in
reporting period, slightly below prior-year figure of 290
million euros
* At 30 million euros, FY group's net fee and commission
income was lower than previous year's figure of 42 million euros
* FY group's total assets declined by 2.1 billion euros in
reporting period to 19.6 billion euros at reporting date
* IKB is forecasting positive net income after taxes and
before additions to fund for general banking risks for coming
2016/17 financial year
* FY 2016/17 net income is expected to be moderately higher
than in 2015/16 financial year
* In addition, to extent that net income can be reported in
future, reduction of net accumulated losses means that it will
not be possible to distribute a dividend to shareholders of IKB
AG
