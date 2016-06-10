BRIEF-Sharkia National Co for Food Security Q1 profit rises
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
June 10 Polygiene AB :
* Polygiene and White Sierra partner to deliver odor-free apparel to the outdoors market
* White Sierra will introduce Polygiene odor control technology to their consumers in both their trail and travel collections beginning spring 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.