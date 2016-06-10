June 10 Achillion says

* Presents interim phase 1 results for ACH-4471, a novel orally-administered factor D inhibitor

* Results indicate up to 100% inhibition of alternative-pathway activity in hemolysis and Wieslab assays after oral dosing of ACH-447

* Results support initiation of phase 1 trial during q2 and phase 2 studies for PNH and C3G by year-end 2016

